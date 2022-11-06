CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has rolled to a record-breaking $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing, with a cash option of an estimated $929.1 million.

In Saturday’s drawing, one Massachusetts ticket holder won a $1 million prize by matching the first five numbers drawn at an Energy North gas station in Boxborough. Six other tickets bought in Massachusetts won $50,000 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

“With the jackpot at a world record level, this is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Monday night’s drawing will be the 41st since the jackpot was last hit on August 3rd for a $206.9 million jackpot ticket sold in Pennsylvania. Powerball set the previous Guinness World Record for “Greatest jackpot in a national lottery” back in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot. The largest won in Massachusetts was sold in Chicopee in 2017 for a $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.