Powerball jackpot now at $630-million

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night’s Powerball prize is an estimated to be $630 million, the seventh largest in the game’s history.

October 4, 2021 is the last time the Powerball had a grand prize winner when a $699.8 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and

the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery

retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59

p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.