CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The jackpot continues to climb for the Powerball drawing Saturday night.

Its current jackpot is estimated at $500 million with a cash option on the prize at an estimated $242.4 million. The drawing on Saturday night will be the 22nd since the jackpot was last hit on July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Massachusetts Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $10.0 million, with a cash option of $6.76 million. It is the largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.

Tickets are $1 each and only available in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday.