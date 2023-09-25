CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot is now at $785 million and people from all over are out getting their tickets ready to play their numbers.

This is the 29th drawing since the jackpot was last hit on July 19th when someone in California won a $1.08 billion jackpot. And while some people only play the lottery when the jackpot is big, the odds of winning are about 1 in 292.2 million.

View the winning numbers for Powerball Sept 25, 2023 >>

If someone hits the jackpot Monday night, it will be the fourth-largest in Powerball history, edging out a $768.4 million Powerball won in Wisconsin four years ago:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $785 million (Est. Powerball): Sept. 25, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

The cash option on this prize is an estimated $367 million or the annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m.