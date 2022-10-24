CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has still not been claimed now standing at $610 million, a $292.6 million cash value.

No one has hit the powerball since August 3rd, that’s 33 drawings in a row without a winner. The seventh-largest Powerball jackpot was won earlier this year in January. The prize, $632.6 million, was split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA) $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY) $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI) $610 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022 $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL) $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The odds at a prize overall are 1 in 24.9, while your odds at the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.