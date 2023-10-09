CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This is not deja vu, still no winner after Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot has now soared to $1.55 billion!

The cash prize is about $679.8 million and that is still a lot of money to take home. If someone hits this jackpot it will be the third-largest in Powerball history and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This will be the 35th Powerball drawing since someone won on July 19th.

David from Chicopee says he couldn’t miss out on this opportunity to win the big bucks, “I think it’s great. I only pay when it’s that much, of course, your chances are a lot less but if you don’t buy, you don’t win.”

If you want a chance, now is the time. You can head to your local convenience store or gas station before 9:50 p.m. Monday.