Precautions to take when it’s windy outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 2 a.m. Saturday.

It was a mostly cloudy day Friday but the big story was the gusty winds that moved in during the afternoon.

“Too windy. When I get the sweater on, it’s too hot and when I take it off, it’s windy like today but I’m enjoying it a little bit the weather for today,” said Carmen Jimenez of Springfield.

Winds have been gusting over 30 mph at times and that made working outside a bit of a challenge. We could see wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph at times Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The strong winds could bring some tree limbs down and that could lead to a few power outages. If you have any unsecured items like patio furniture or garbage cans outside you should bring them in so they don’t blow around.



If you’re driving, you should keep both hands on the steering wheel especially in taller vans or trucks that are more affected by the wind.