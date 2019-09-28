Preliminary cause of Lawrence gas leak discovered

Emergency personnel respond after a reported gas leak early Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Lawrence, Mass. About 100 people have been evacuated from their homes and two schools have been closed in response to a natural gas leak in the Massachusetts city affected a year ago by a series of gas explosions and fires. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the leak in a high-pressure line was discovered around 3:15 a.m. Friday and that the volume of gas released was in the “explosive range.” No explosions or fires have been reported. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP)

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators have uncovered a preliminary cause for Thursday’s gas leak in Lawrence. They say a water contractor made an error, causing the leak.

A joint statement from the Department of Public Utilities, Columbia Gas and the City of Lawrence says a city contractor “Inadvertently closed a gas valve, puncturing an active gas main.”

The valve in question was not up to DPU standards. Columbia Gas says it will check 45 valves to ensure they are up to code.

Governor Charlie Baker told 22News, “They still have a way to go with me. That’s why DPU is going to have such a big presence here over the course of the next few days.”

Governor Baker and Lawrence mayor Dan Rivera did applaud Columbia’s quick work Friday.

Officials announced Saturday that evacuated residents could return home.