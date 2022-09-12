BOSTON (WWLP) – President Biden will speak at an event at Logan Airport to highlight infrastructure investments made as a part of the recent federal infrastructure law including investments at Logan International Airport.

Terminal E will benefit from $50 million in funding to be used for rehabilitating the terminal’s ticket counter area, gates, and jet bridges, and improving energy efficiency in the terminal. The White House said the projects will improve traveler experiences and create about 5,900.

Another $12 million will go to fixing the arrival roads for terminals A and E, and the road connecting terminals C and E.