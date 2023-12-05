BOSTON (WWLP) – President Biden is expected to be in Massachusetts on Tuesday for a campaign fundraising concert with musician James Taylor.

President Biden’s week will be largely occupied with events for his re-election campaign. The fundraiser on Tuesday will help raise money for the Biden Victory Fund.

He is also scheduled to attend two other fundraisers in Boston before traveling to Los Angeles and DC later this week.

The exact location of the concert in Boston and the time have only been shared with ticket holders.