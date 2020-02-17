Presidents’ Day: What’s open, what’s closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday celebrated in recognition of President George Washington.
The holiday became popular after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act an attempt to create more three-day weekends for national workers.
Take a look at what is open and what is closed on Presidents’ Day:
- Banks: Most closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Malls: Open regular hours
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
Public transit services may be affected by the Presidents’ Day holiday:
- BRTA: Running on a regular weekday schedule
- FRTA: No service.
- PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area buses running on a normal schedule with a few exceptions, UMass Transit running on reduced service. Click here for a complete look at service changes.
- MBTA: Most services will run on a Saturday schedule, but a few will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Click here for a complete look at service changes.