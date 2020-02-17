Watch Live
Presidents’ Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday celebrated in recognition of President George Washington.

The holiday became popular after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act an attempt to create more three-day weekends for national workers.

Take a look at what is open and what is closed on Presidents’ Day:

  • Banks: Most closed
  • Federal Offices: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Malls: Open regular hours
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
  • Restaurants: Open
  • Retail Stores: Open
  • Schools: Closed
  • State Offices: Closed
  • Stock Market: Closed

Public transit services may be affected by the Presidents’ Day holiday:

