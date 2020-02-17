Presidents’ Day: What’s open, what’s closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday celebrated in recognition of President George Washington.

The holiday became popular after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act an attempt to create more three-day weekends for national workers.

Take a look at what is open and what is closed on Presidents’ Day:

Banks : Most closed

: Most closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Malls : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Municipal Offices : Closed

: Closed Post Office : Closed, no mail delivery

: Closed, no mail delivery Registry of Motor Vehicles : Closed

: Closed Restaurants : Open

: Open Retail Stores : Open

: Open Schools : Closed

: Closed State Offices : Closed

: Closed Stock Market: Closed

Public transit services may be affected by the Presidents’ Day holiday: