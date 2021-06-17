Protecting yourself from Lyme disease

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is just around the corner and more and more insects are coming out.

Over the years the tick population has increased dramatically and it’s important to protect yourself from them. As the weather gets warmer more and more of us are spending time outside in our back yards, ticks continue to be very active this time of year so it’s important to avoid areas where they could be.

Bob Russell, an entomologist, told 22News, “That area where that we call the transition where you have you manicured lawn and then it goes to the scrub brush, the first layer of ferns and such but that area always tends to have thicker leaf litter, that’s where you’re going to find 80 percent of the ticks.”

Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions says over the years he’s seen the tick population increase dramatically and they are getting more and more calls. It’s important to protect yourself from ticks. They can carry dangerous and even deadly diseases like Lyme, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Powassan.

When you’re outside and especially in or near wooded areas you should wear light colored clothing and long pants.