BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning commuters of possible delays, due to a planned protest Wednesday morning.

The group organizing the protest, Extinction Rebellion, says it’s protesting fossil fuels, and supporters are planning to set-up around Post Office Square at around 7:00 A.M.

The group describes itself as a a “politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency.”

They have called this the “Week of Rebellion,” and have asked their supporters to come down to Post Office Square to disrupt the morning rush hour commute.