Protests peaceful in Boston by day turn violent at nightfall

A police car burns, left rear, after being set on fire in Boston, Sunday, May 31, 2020, following a march and gathering to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of people marched peacefully through Boston to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody. But come nightfall on Sunday, protesters began to clash with police.

They chanted early in the day, “No justice no peace,” “Black lives matter” and “Silence is violence” as they walked by city hall and a shopping district. But later, protesters threw rocks, and lit a police vehicle on fire.

Street protests have been held for days around the country in response to the death of Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.