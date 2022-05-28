WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Friday it has taken action against the medical licenses of two doctors.

According to the Board, the following actions were taken against the medical licenses of Yashwant S. Chaudhri, M.D. and Douglas B. Bober, M.D.

Dr. Yashwant S. Chaudhri, a psychiatrist who currently practices medicine in San Diego, will not have the right to renew his license after the Board found that Dr. Chaudhri had been disciplined by the Medical Board of California for reasons substantially similar to those for which Massachusetts could impose discipline, to wit, for failing to properly document multiple aspects of a patient’s care and for not properly terminating the physician-patient relationship with that patient.

He has a license in both California and New York. His Massachusetts license was from July 30, 1997 until December 28, 1997 when he did not renew his license.

Dr. Douglas B. Bober, who last performed teleradiological services associated with a private practice in Georgia, resigned his right to renew his license to practice medicine. His Massachusetts license was from June 24, 1987 until August 17, 2012.