SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is inviting the public to his inaugural gala Friday night at the Marriott Springfield Downtown.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. The event will feature performances including Richie Mitnick with Joseph Saimeri, the talented Sci-Tech High School Band, and the nationally acclaimed and renowned Michelle Brooks-Thompson.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Judy Matt and her incredible team at the Spirit of Springfield for their efforts in coordinating all of our inaugural events. Special shoutout to all of our local organizations for their continued support, without them these events wouldn’t have been possible. Everyone is welcome to attend the gala at our new Marriott Springfield Downtown where there will be delicious food, wonderful and talented musical performances, and tremendous energy as we wrap up our inaugural celebration events.”