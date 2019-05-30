Public officials encourage kids to bike, walk to school using new statewide program

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new statewide program is encouraging kids to walk and bike to school.

Through the ‘Safe Route to School’ program, police officers and community members play a key role in keeping students safe as they find alternate ways to commute to school.

During an award ceremony at the Statehouse on Thursday, lawmakers and public safety officials applauded Massachusetts residents who have been instrumental in making the program a success.

By teaching children basic bicycle and pedestrian safety, public officials hope to encourage kids to use different ways to get to school.

“Walking and biking to school help kids start the school day ready to learn, it helps make them healthier and address what we know is an epidemic of childhood obesity and it helps address congestion,” Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said. “In a lot of cities and towns schools pick up and drop off time are among the worst congestion in the community and the more kids that walk and bike the fewer cars we have.”

Public safety officials have partnered with hundreds of schools across the state to explore different transportation methods like walking, biking or riding a scooter.

Police departments in communities like Longmeadow have also joined the movement by closely monitoring areas just outside of school grounds. To learn how the ‘Safe Route to School’ program works in your area check HERE.

