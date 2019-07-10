Public safety officials: Hate crime in Massachusetts was at an all-time high in 2017

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Hate crime in Massachusetts was at an all-time high in 2017, according to public safety officials.

Hate crimes in Massachusetts increased by almost 10 percent to a 10-year high in 2017. Four hundred and thirty-eight hate crime offenses were reported to the Executive Office of Public Safety.

Eighty-six came from municipal police departments, 12 from campus police, and one from a hospital and MBTA. Boston reported the most hate crimes with 140. Arlington, Newton, and Quincy followed.

Westfield State University reported 10 incidents in 2017. In all, there were 177 anti-Semitic acts of vandalism, harassment or assault.

The most common offense was vandalism and damage to property.