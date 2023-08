(WWLP) – The new school year is right around the corner, find out when your child heads back to school.

22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.

Agawam Public Schools starts on September 7th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 12th.

Amherst Pelham Regional Schools start on August 30th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 5th.

Belchertown Public Schools start on August 30th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K students start on September 6th and Kindergarten students are 7th and then all report on September 8th.

Berkshire Hills Regional School District start on August 30th for all students.

Central Berkshire Regional School District start on August 30th for all students.

Chicopee Public Schools start on August 31st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 7th.

Clarksburg Schools start on August 30th for all students.

East Longmeadow Public Schools start on August 30th for all students.

Easthampton Public Schools start on August 31st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 5th.

Frontier Regional School starts on August 29th for all students.

Gateway Regional School District start on August 30th for all students.

Gill-Montague Regional School District start on August 31st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Granby Public Schools start on August 29th for students.

Greenfield Public Schools start on August 30th for students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 1st and Pre-K starts on September 5th.

Hadley Public Schools start on August 31st for all students.

Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District start on August 31st for students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 6th and Pre-K starts on September 7th.

Hampshire Regional School District start on August 30th for all students. Preschool starts on September 6th.

Hatfield Public Schools start on August 31st for all students.

Hawlemont Regional School District start on August 30th for all students.

Holyoke Public Schools start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Lee Public Schools start on August 28th for all students.

Ludlow Public Schools start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 7th.

Mohawk Trail Regional School District start on August 30th for all students.

Monson Public Schools start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 5th.

Mount Greylock Regional School District start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 5th.

North Adams Public Schools start on August 31st for Kindergarten through Grade 8 students. Drury students in Grades 9 through 12 start on September 1s. Pre-K students start on September 7th.

Northampton Public Schools start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Orange School District start on August 28th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 11th.

Palmer Public School District start on August 29th for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start full day on September 6th and preschool begins on September 11th.

Pioneer Valley Regional School District start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 5th. Pre-K students start on September 6th.

Pittsfield Public Schools start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten start on September 5th.

Quabbin Regional School District start on August 30th for all students.

Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District start on August 28th for all students in grades 1-12.

South Hadley Public Schools start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 7th. Pre-K students start on September 11th.

Southern Berkshire Regional School District start on August 30th for all students.

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K students start on September 5th and Kindergarten starts on September 6th.

Springfield Public Schools start on August 28th for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 5th and Pre-K students start on September 6th.

Tantasqua Regional High School starts on August 30th for all students.

Ware Public Schools start on August 24th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K students start on September 5th. Kindergarten starts on August 30th for students with the last name A-M, and August 31st for students with the last name N-Z.

West Springfield Public Schools start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 1st at Ashley & Coburn schools.

Westfield Public Schools start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.