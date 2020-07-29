Public schools allowed to delay start of September classes up to 10 days

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state department of education is continuing to think of ways to have children safely return to school in the fall.
The state’s education commissioner and three major teachers’ unions agreed that classes can start no later than September 16. Public schools in the state will be allowed to delay the start of classes in September up to 10 days so schools can properly develop a plan to keep students and teachers safe.
The delay can be used for schools to redesign classroom lessons and learn new safety and health protocols. School districts are required to come up with three plans-full online instruction, a hybrid model, and a full re-start of school.
The city of Springfield was already planning to delay the start of the school year.