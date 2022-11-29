BOSTON (WWLP) – A puppy found on the street in East Boston is being treated for parvovirus.

Boston Animal Control contacted MSPCA-Angell after a puppy they name “Tuesday” was found outside Monday night suffering from parvo. The parvovirus causes a dog to get sick very quickly with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. A puppy can die within 48 hours after the onset of symptoms.

“The call was about a puppy that appeared sick on Saratoga Street in the East Boston neighborhood,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We immediately agreed to take him and get him into treatment at our Angell Animal Medical Center, where as of this moment he is stable.”

Some signs of parvo typically begin within 7-14 days following exposure include:

lethargy

loss of appetite

abdominal pain

fever or low body temp

vomiting

severe, bloody diarrhea

It’s highly contagious and a potentially fatal infectious disease that affects mainly younger or unvaccinated dogs. It occurs after exposure to contaminated feces. The virus can live in the ground for up to a year and it’s resistant to weather changes, and most cleaning products. You could also put your dog at risk if you walk into your home after stepping on infected feces. Infection occurs following exposure to contaminated feces.

“Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo,” said Keiley. “We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we’ll ensure he’s fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home.”