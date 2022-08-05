AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations will be raising money this weekend for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Western Massachusetts and Connecticut locations will host a bucket sale campaign Friday through Sunday. To participate you can purchase a bucket for $5 and receive 20 percent of all regular-priced items that fit in that bucket.

The following stores participating are:

50 Island Pond Road in Springfield 1381 Liberty Street in Springfield 10 Springfield Street in Agawam 28 North Main Street East Longmeadow 2 Free Street in Westfield 442 Center Street in Ludlow 1583 North Main Street Palmer 487 Newton Street in South Hadley 73 Windsor Ave in Vernon, Connecticut

“This is such a great way to give back to sick children in our area as well as provide our customers with a great discount at the same time,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “CMN helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital. We are proud to give back to the communities we serve in such a meaningful way and know this is important to our customers as well.”