AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations will be raising money this weekend for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Western Massachusetts and Connecticut locations will host a bucket sale campaign Friday through Sunday. To participate you can purchase a bucket for $5 and receive 20 percent of all regular-priced items that fit in that bucket.

The following stores participating are:

  1. 50 Island Pond Road in Springfield
  2. 1381 Liberty Street in Springfield
  3. 10 Springfield Street in Agawam
  4. 28 North Main Street East Longmeadow
  5. 2 Free Street in Westfield
  6. 442 Center Street in Ludlow
  7. 1583 North Main Street Palmer
  8. 487 Newton Street in South Hadley
  9. 73 Windsor Ave in Vernon, Connecticut

“This is such a great way to give back to sick children in our area as well as provide our customers with a great discount at the same time,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “CMN helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital. We are proud to give back to the communities we serve in such a meaningful way and know this is important to our customers as well.”