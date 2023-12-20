BOSTON (WWLP) – A stray purebred ragdoll cat was brought to the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center last week, found with a broken hip and in need of surgery.

The MSPCA was able to track the owners of the one-year-old cat through a microchip. While they were worried about him, they were not in a position in life to reclaim the cat.

“This is a really unique situation,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “The owners wanted what was best for Avatar, so they made the incredibly hard decision to surrender, and we appreciate that they trust us with the responsibility of rehoming him.”

The cat, named Avatar, was found with a broken hip, likely caused by a jump or fall from a high place, or an object falling on him. Veterinarians will need to perform a femoral head osteotomy to remove the “ball” part of the hip joint. The goal is to perform this surgery this week.

Credit: MSPCA

“Regardless of that, poor Avatar is in pain, so we need to get this surgery done and the sooner the better,” said Keiley.

It is expected to take up to two weeks for Avatar’s recovery followed by a possible several months of physical therapy to fully regain function in his hip. The MSPCA is asking for donations to help with the costs of the surgery.

The MSPCA is also accepting adoption inquiries for Avatar on their website.

Ragdoll cats are rarely seen in animal shelters due to being purebred and typically costing more than $1,000. MSPCA says they’ve seen less than 10 ragdolls in their shelter over the last five years.