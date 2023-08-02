CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer is when people drive long distances, which can fatigue passengers. Therefore, putting your feet on your dashboard may seem like a good idea, but is it legal to do so?

In Massachusetts, passengers are not breaking the law by having their feet on the dashboard, but the distraction makes the driver more likely to crash since it can interfere with the driver’s side view mirror. This distraction can cause the driver to miss important visual cues, such as other cars in their peripheral view. This can put the driver and the passengers in danger of an accident.

Additionally, if your feet are on the dashboard when an airbag is activated, you could suffer serious injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an igniter in the inflator ignites a chemical reaction that produces a harmless gas, which inflates the air bag within 1/20th of a second. Drivers and passengers should avoid getting too close to – or in direct contact with – an air bag when it first deploys due to its rapid deployment.

Distracted driving can also result in citations, which can carry fines of up to $100. Thus, experts advise that while in the passenger seat, it is better to keep both feet on the ground.

