SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Enthusiasts and experts in the Fiber Arts will fill MassMutual Center Thursday with the scheduled kick-off of QuiltFest New England.

There will be more than 600 works of quilting art on display through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The QuiltFest also brings in dozens of vendors selling fabrics, machines, textiles and other quilting supplies.

You can find more information and pre-register for workshops online.