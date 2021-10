(WWLP) – President Biden’s pick for U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts is fighting back against Republican claims that she’s not tough enough on criminals.

During a radio interview Monday, Rachael Rollins said her progressive approach to crime is working. The Senate Judiciary Committee split last week along party lines in a vote that followed strong objections from Republican members of the panel.

Rollins says Republicans’ assertion that her approach does not work is not supported by the evidence.