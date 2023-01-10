BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be holding a virtual public workshop for the Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the two initial service plan alternatives and evaluation framework. Feedback received will be used to develop four additional service plan alternatives as part of Phase 2.

The meetings are part of MassDOT’s study to determine the viability of passenger rail service from North Adams to Greenfield and Boston along the Route 2 corridor.

Use this link to register for the January 11 ZOOM workshop. Get information on the Northern Tier Passenger Rail study at this website.