BOSTON (WWLP) – The popular chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s has been increasingly expanding across the country, including here in New England!

In 2022, the chain restaurant opened 50 new locations in Philadelphia, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Virginia and more. This year, they’ve already opened their first location in Delaware and earlier this month, Post Malone opened his own Raising Cane’s restaurant in Utah.

As for Massachusetts, Raising Cane already has one restaurant in Boston on Commonwealth Avenue but as of this week, another location has opened in Boston on Boylston Street. There is also a location coming soon to Marlborough.

So what about western Massachusetts? While there hasn’t been any more locations in Massachusetts announce yet, a Raising Cane’s restaurant is opening just over the Connecticut border in Enfield. The restaurant will be located at 90 Elm Street in Enfield and is expected to open by the end of 2023. There are also plans to open one in Hartford, Simsbury and New Haven.

Raising Cane’s say they expect to open nearly 100 locations across the country this year.