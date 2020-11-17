Re-entry program targets overlooked support network: Families

Dr. Andrew Kolodny, co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis’ Heller School for Social Policy and Management, is advising and will evaluate a new program that makes family members part of the opioid addiction recovery process for inmates of the Middlesex County sheriff’s office. (Screenshot)

BOSTON (SHNS) – With the help of more than $1 million in grant funding from the federal government, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian’s office plans to expand upon a program that has earned Middlesex County national recognition by involving family members in an incarcerated person’s recovery from addiction to opioids or other substances.

Through its Medication-Assisted Treatment and Directed Opioid Recovery (MATADOR) program, the sheriff’s office uses medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies to help inmates combat addiction as they prepare to re-enter community life. With $1.15 million from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the office will launch a project to make MATADOR program participants’ family members part of that process.

“When these individuals are in our care … the only ones that visit them are their family members, the ones to whom they are returning. These are the people that care enough to take time out to come to a facility like ours because they love that individual. These are the ones that are most committed to the successful re-entry and health of the individual in our care,” Koutoujian said Tuesday. “These are the ones who we’ll be able to work with to provide a better transition for the loved one in our care, but quite honestly, to support them in a way that no one has thought of supporting them.”

Koutoujian said his office will expand “far beyond our traditional responsibility for those we serve” with the three-year grant and that he hopes to be able to improve outcomes for incarcerated people with addiction “by taking a more holistic approach to their needs because we know this disease impacts more than, only the individual, but all those who love them.”

Among the project’s early plans is to distribute the overdose-reversal drug naloxone to family members of inmates with opioid use disorder and to train them in its use. The office is also working to establish a comprehensive family services program that will include family outreach, educational programs, family counseling, and support groups facilitated by a social worker.

Dr. Andrew Kolodny, co-director of opioid policy research at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University, is advising Koutoujian’s office on the latest expansion. He said Tuesday that the combination of MAT while preparing for release and being released to a family ready to support the inmate’s recovery could make a huge difference.

“We have very strong data showing us that one of the greatest risk factors for an opioid overdose is to have been recently released from incarceration,” Kolodny said. “So by treating people with medication, by making naloxone available and by making it available to their families and teaching them how to use it, and by involving the families in treatment, you have a much better opportunity to improve outcomes.”

Koutoujian launched the MATADOR program in 2015 and it was recognized by the National Sheriffs’ Association and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care as one of five national “best practices” in 2018. The program has served more than 900 individuals since it began, Koutoujian said.

Currently, there are approximately 420 active MATADOR participants — 340 of whom are receiving post-release care, while about 80 are presently incarcerated at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica.

Of all the people who have completed six months of post-release MATADOR services, the sheriff’s office said the recidivism rate within one year was 13 percent.

Koutoujian, who was elected to eight terms in the Massachusetts House before becoming sheriff, said re-entry can be difficult for both the former inmate and their family members. In addition to securing work, maybe getting a license or finding a means of transportation, someone recently released from jail also has to try and fit into a family unit that might have adjusted to cope with that person’s absence, he said.

“Their partner, their spouse, will look at them saying, ‘we were doing just fine while you were inside the facility and here you’re coming in and it’s not fitting right’,” Koutoujian said. “That’s because we hadn’t prepared, not just the individual in our care for their re-entry as well as we could, but we haven’t prepared the family for the individual to come back to them as well. And those families don’t know how to keep their loved one healthy and alive. Here, we are allowing them that opportunity to keep their loved ones healthy and alive.”