Ready for another new normal? Mask order in Massachusetts lifts in 48 hours

(WWLP) – In just about 48 hours, things will start to look different in Massachusetts.

On Saturday, masks will be coming off per the governor lifting this order, but it’s important to know when you should have that mask handy, especially as we head into the holiday weekend.

May 29 marks the beginning of a new phase in Massachusetts, a mask-less phase, after more than a year of covering up indoors.

CDC guidelines suggest that vaccinated people do not need to wear them inside, Gov. Baker allowing vaccinated bay staters to implement this new practice.

A thought on many minds, people could abuse this privilege.

“If I’m inside with other people and I don’t know if they’re vaccinated or not, I think it’s good to be mindful of other people and be cautious,” said Katie Howard.

Effective Saturday, some restaurants, gyms, grocery stores and offices won’t require people to mask up inside. But don’t be surprised if you still see a “mask required” sign upon entry.

According to Governor Baker, private businesses can enforce mask wearing and some say they see this potentially causing problems.

“It’s just this huge gray area that’s going to be really complicated, specifically, for customer service and restaurant folks so, I feel for them,” said Justyn Brock.

Here’s where you will always need your mask following May 29: Schools and daycare centers, recess is exempt and health care settings like nursing homes, hospitals, and doctors’ offices.

Also, if you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend, you’ll still need your mask on buses, trains and in ride shares.

Now, if you frequent big box stores like Target and Costco you won’t need your mask inside either.