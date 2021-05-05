Ready or not, tick season is here

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tick season is here, so it’s important to be aware and keep yourself and your household safe.

While this year isn’t expected to have a higher tick population, you may have already noticed quite a few on your pets. So make sure that if you are in the woods, tall grass, or along a wood line, you must check yourself for ticks.

But, there are some ways to protect yourself.

Entomologist Natasha Wright of Braman Termite & Pest Elimination says, “One of the best things you can do is always wear long sleeves, long pants, tuck your pants into your socks. It’s a great way to prevent ticks from going up your legs.”

And don’t forget tick repellent for both you and your pets. It’s important to remove ticks as soon as possible because they can carry serious diseases like Lyme disease.