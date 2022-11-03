CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you don’t have a REAL ID by the current federal deadline of May 3, 2023, you won’t be able to fly domestically, visit certain federal facilities, or enter a nuclear power plant.

Beginning May 3, 2023, domestic travelers will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, or a valid passport to comply with federal identification requirements. It was extended from October 1, 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are encouraging those who want to have a REAL ID before the deadline to start the process sooner to avoid a rush of applicants expected to wait until spring.

Massachusetts REAL ID Checklist

Applicants must provide proof of legal name, Social Security number, Massachusetts residency, and two forms of your address. All documents must be originals, photocopies and laminated documents will not be accepted. A document cannot be used to prove more than one requirement.

Acceptable documents for these cards include a valid passport, birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad, valid permanent resident card, U.S. certificate of naturalization, unexpired employment authorization document or foreign passport with a valid U.S. visa. For a full list of acceptable documents visit Mass.gov.

(Mass.gov)

You’ll need to present these documents in person to get a REAL ID but, you may be able to start some of the process online.