CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.

Nine billion dollars from the inflation reduction act will support energy efficiency upgrades for homes. Heat pumps are an energy-efficient way to heat your home using electricity.

Essentially, they extract warmth from the cold air outside and pump it into your home. They run at 95% efficiency, so they are even kind to your electric bill and are environmentally friendly.

“There is a huge rise in the cost of fossil fuels and there’s a big push in this country to use greener energy sources. The Heat pump technology is an answer to that.” Kyle Hughes, at F.W. Webb Company

Experts with F.W. Webb estimated that a unit of this size for a “one-to-one” home will recoup the investment in less than a year, and the state’s rebate program, now extra funded by the federal government, can get you up to $10,000 back. To see if you are eligible visit MassSave.com.