Recent unemployment numbers a possible sign of recovering economy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a pleasant surprise to many in the workforce Friday morning, experts were expecting our unemployment rate to rise by 6 percent compared to last month, but instead it actually dropped a significant amount.

According to the U.S. Labor Department the unemployment rate went down from 14.9 to 13.3 percent and the economy gained 2.5 million jobs in the month of May.

Raymond James Financial Advisor Mark Teed said this is a sign that the market could be recovering ahead of schedule, “The way we did it today, going from 14.9 to 13.7, is the first step toward getting under 10 percent. If we can get under 10 percent by the first of next year I think that’s a major success.”

The Massachusetts economy is improving as well, the state’s most recent report stated that more than 400 less people filed unemployment claims compared to the previous week.

Teed added that we should see also see an increase in the amount of manufacturing and transportation jobs within the near future.

Monday was also a big step toward recovery on Wall Street. The Dow Jones is now only down 4.6% YTD after being down as much as 34 percent this year. A sign that our economy could be one step closer to getting back to normal.