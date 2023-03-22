The Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has received a $20 million gift from Douglas ’71 and Diana Berthiaume

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– A UMass-Amherst alumnus has donated a record $20-million to the Isenberg School of Managment.

Doulgas Berthiaume (71) and his wife Diana made the largest cash donation to be given to the Isenberg School.

The money will be divided into three areas: $7 million for creation of endowed faculty positions and chancellor professorships to attract and retain top talent; $11.5 million for endowed support for doctoral fellowships and a new behavioral research lab; and $1.5 million for expanded faculty research at the Berthiaume Center for Entrepreneurship.

The Berthiaumes are residents of Andover. They have a long history of philanthropy at UMass Amherst, having earlier given more than $16 million to the university. In 2014, they established the Berthiaume Center for Entrepreneurship with a $10 million gift.

Douglas Berthiaume is a founding director of the UMass Amherst Foundation and served as co-chair of UMass Rising, the university’s previous record-setting philanthropic campaign. The retired chairman, president and chief executive officer of Waters Corporation, a Milford, Mass.-based company, Douglas Berthiaume also serves as chairman of the Boston Children’s Hospital Board of Trustees. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UMass Amherst in 2005.

“UMass Amherst provided me a remarkable education which opened doors that led to an extremely successful professional life, so I want to give back,” said Douglas Berthiaume. “There’s no question that Isenberg already has top-tier faculty members. It’s my hope that my family’s donation will accelerate faculty excellence and help Isenberg achieve recognition as a world-class business school.”

The Business Innovation Hub at the Isenberg School is expected to be named in honor of the Berthiaumes, pending anticipated approval from the UMass Board of Trustees.

The Isenberg School of Management was founded in 1947 and is recognized as having one of New England’s top-ranked public business school undergraduate programs, with more than 4,000 undergraduates majoring in seven business disciplines. Learn more about Isenberg here.