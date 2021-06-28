Record low COVID-19 numbers reported across Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As we enter the summer, COVID trends are all headed down. The seven-day positivity rate is now below a third of a percent with around 1,500 active cases; 41 was confirmed Monday.

These numbers are exceptionally low, with this weekend having record lows for overall cases, hospitalizations, and the seven-day positivity rate. The Commonwealth has seen an aggressive vaccination campaign, now touting over 4.1 million fully vaccinated residents.

An incentive vaccine lottery is opening to the public starting this Thursday, which vaccinated adults have a chance to receive a million dollars. While statewide trends are overall positive, there is still fear of another outbreak. The contagious delta variant has the World Health Organization advising even vaccinated people to mask up.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general said, “Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far, has been identified in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.”

That Delta variant currently makes up around 20 percent of new infections in the country, but so far, vaccines have still proven effective against it.