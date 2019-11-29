Red Cross advises Massachusetts residents to prepare as snow approaches

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a potential snowstorm occurring Sunday night, the American Red Cross advises residents to be safe and ready.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the American Red Cross provided informative steps you should take to heat your home safely and travel safely.

“The first big snow of the season is a good time for us to make sure we’re prepared and have talked about winter safety with our household. Whether returning from Thanksgiving travel or trying to keep your home warm, Bay Staters can follow some steps to get through the storm.” Lloyd Ziel, Communications Director for the Red Cross in Massachusetts

To reduce the risk of heating-related fires, the Red Cross recommends these steps:

All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment. If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord. Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace. Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home. Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

If you must drive in winter weather, follow these tips: