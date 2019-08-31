Red Cross helps residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian

(WWLP) – The American Red Cross is helping the Southeast Coast residents prepare for inclement weather as Hurricane Dorian approaches over Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release sent to 22News, about a dozen Red Cross staff and volunteers from Somerville, Boston, Gloucester, Springfield, Ware, Revere, Ipswich, Buzzards Bay, and other areas are heading to the Orlando where they will be sent to various shelters throughout Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The Red Cross is also working with community partners and emergency responders to prepare evacuation centers for those who may seek shelter over the weekend.

Nationally, the Red Cross is sending out 20 emergency response vehicles, over 600 trained volunteers and more than 60 trailer loads full of relief supplies to help those in need.

If you are looking to help in any way, visit redcrossblood.org.



