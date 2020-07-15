Red Cross of Massachusetts in need of volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a passion for helping others, the Red Cross may be looking for you.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is looking to virtually train new volunteers in shelters, health services, and other crucial aspects of mission delivery during hurricane season.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters per year, with a workforce that is 95 percent volunteer. But with COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, the Red Cross is looking to train local residents to assist in their own communities.

Since the beginning of this month, more than 60 disaster volunteers have already deployed in Massachusetts. With many of those responding to severe flooding.