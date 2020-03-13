Red Cross requesting healthy people to donate blood

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is asking for donations of blood or platelets to help maintain the blood supply.

22News spoke with Jen Garutti, Executive Director of the Red Cross Western Massachusetts Chapter. Watch her statement in the video above.

The Red Cross is encouraging healthy eligible donors to make an appointment. They explained the supply of blood has been impacted due to the cold and flu season. And the number of coronavirus cases has decreased the number of people eligible to give blood.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients. As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.” Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services

Your blood donation could save up to three lives, but just three-percent of eligible donors in the U.S. actually donate blood.

Click here to make an appointment, or you can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.