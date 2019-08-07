Red Cross to end mobile blood drive operations in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is planning to end its mobile blood drive operations, in western and central Massachusetts.

The Red Cross decided to end its blood drives because of what it calls “challenging economic conditions in the blood industry.”

The move could affect as many as 68 Red Cross positions in western and central Massachusetts.

This decision takes place during a time where there is a current blood shortage across the country.

All currently scheduled blood drives will go on as planned, but once this decision goes into effect, there will be no more community blood drives in this area.

Even though community and mobile drives will end under the new plan, they say you can still give blood at donations centers like the ones in Springfield and Worcester.

The Red Cross will also continue to collect platelets at its donation centers.