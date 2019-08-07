Breaking News
Khalid planning benefit concert for the ‘city of the 915’

Red Cross to end mobile blood drive operations in western Massachusetts

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is planning to end its mobile blood drive operations, in western and central Massachusetts.

The Red Cross decided to end its blood drives because of what it calls “challenging economic conditions in the blood industry.”

The move could affect as many as 68 Red Cross positions in western and central Massachusetts.

This decision takes place during a time where there is a current blood shortage across the country.

All currently scheduled blood drives will go on as planned, but once this decision goes into effect, there will be no more community blood drives in this area.

Even though community and mobile drives will end under the new plan, they say you can still give blood at donations centers like the ones in Springfield and Worcester.

The Red Cross will also continue to collect platelets at its donation centers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet