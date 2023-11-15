SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraising campaign launches this week and the non-profit is calling on people to register to ring this holiday season.

More volunteers are needed to meet the increasing demand for Salvation Army services. This year, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division hopes to raise $2.5 million. Information on how you can volunteer can be found at SalvationArmyMA.org.

“Volunteering to support the Red Kettle campaign has a meaningful impact on families throughout Massachusetts, from helping to feed families in need to providing housing assistance and more,” said Major Scott Kelly, General Secretary of the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.

To become a virtual fundraiser by providing those unable to give in person due to fewer retail stores, coin shortages, and more people shopping online, The Salvation Army offers Virtual Ringers options online.