Red Sox opening day at Fenway Park begins Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Red Sox opening day ceremonies will take place at Fenway Park on Thursday for their 121st home season.

According to the Red Sox, their 110th opening day ceremony at Fenway Park will start approximately at 1:40 p.m. and fans who are attending the game are asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. The Red Sox are playing the Baltimore Orioles and the game will start at 2:10 p.m.

Before the game, the two teams will be introduced along the baselines with a giant American flag draped over the left-field wall. Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform the national anthem.

The tradition of a flyover on Opening Day will continue but with three different aircrafts flying out of three New England states which is a first for a Red Sox Opening Day ceremony.

This year’s flyover will include an F-15 from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, an F-35 from Vermont’s Air National Guard (the Green Mountain Boys), and a Tanker plane from Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire.

According to the organization, the Red Sox will welcome over 100 healthcare heroes to the ballpark for Opening Day. Through a partnership with Dell Technologies, 10,000 tickets will be distributed to healthcare workers throughout the 2021 season.

Fans will be required to complete a health screening survey before entering on the day of the game, which can be found on the MLB Ballpark App. Fenway Park will be divided into five ‘neighborhood zones’, where ticket holders can access the designated gates for entry and exit nearest their seat location as labeled on their game ticket.

To help reduce contact throughout the gameday experience, fans will be issued a digital ticket through MLB’s Ballpark App, and all ticket scanning will be contactless.

Fans attending games at Fenway Park can visit their website to review the full list of safety protocols in place at the ballpark for the start of the regular season, which includes mandatory face coverings, sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing.