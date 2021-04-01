Red Sox opening day postponed to Friday due to rain

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Red Sox-Orioles game scheduled for Thursday at Fenway Park has been postponed due to periods of rain throughout the day in the Fenway area.

The organization announced the postponement of the game in a news release sent to 22News. The opening day game and pregame ceremonies are rescheduled for Friday, April 2, at 2:10 p.m. Gates will open two hours before the game for all fans and the pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m.

Today’s #OpeningDay game & pregame ceremonies are rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday, April 2, at 2:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/wx7wvLwqAJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2021

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”