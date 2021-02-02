Red Sox spring training begins February 17

(WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox have released their spring training schedule. Training is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 17 with their first exhibition game taking place on Saturday, February 27.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend games at JetBlue Park. Capacity will be limited to 24 percent, that’s about 2,400 fans at each game.

The games held during the day are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. Two night games on March 12 and 26 are scheduled at 6:05 p.m. Tickets will be sold in physically-distanced “pods” of two to four seats to allow for six feet between groups.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the workouts and tours will be closed to the public held.

