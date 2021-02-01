Red Sox’ three-time World Series champion, Dustin Pedroia, announces retirement

Boston Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia celebrates as he crosses the plate on a grand slam by J.D. Drew off Cleveland Indians pitcher Fausto Carmona in the first inning of Game 6 of the American League Championship baseball series Saturday, Oct. 20, 2007, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston Red Sox Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who played in 1,512 games with the Red Sox from 2006 to 2019, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Red Sox, 37-year-old Pedroia spent his entire 17-year professional career in the Red Sox organization after being selected by the club in the second round of the 2004 June Draft.

He won three World Series Championships in 2007, 2013, and 2018. He was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and Most Valuable Player in 2008. He earned four All-Star Game selections (2008 to 2010, and 2013), four Gold Glove Awards at second base (2008, 2011, 2013 to 2014), and a 2008 Silver Slugger Award. Pedroia is the only second baseman ever named Red Sox MVP by the Boston Baseball Writers (2008, 2012). In 2012, Pedroia was named the starting second baseman on the All-Fenway Team.

“Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star Game selections, and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization,” Principal Owner John Henry said.

According to the Red Sox, Pedroia is the only player ever to win a World Series title and earn MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Gold Glove awards within their first two full seasons (2007-2008).

The only other players to achieve all of those accomplishments at any point in their careers are National Baseball Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, Johnny Bench, and Cal Ripken Jr., as well as Pete Rose, Thurman Munson, Albert Pujols, Buster Posey, and Cody Bellinger.

Pedroia was the Red Sox’ nominee for the MLB Players Alumni Association’s Heart and Hustle Award in seven consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2016 and was named MLB’s overall winner in 2013. The award is given every year to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game. He also received the Boston Baseball Writers’ Jackie Jensen Award in 2011 and 2014. This award is presented every year to a Red Sox player for spirit and determination.

“Through championships and injuries, Dustin’s disciplined approach never wavered. His work ethic is incomparable, and we saw him attack his rehab during the last chapter of his career with the same intensity he approached the batter’s box in his prime. I know hanging up his spikes is not an easy decision for a competitor of his caliber. We are fortunate to have had him in a Red Sox uniform for so long and look forward to welcoming him back to Fenway Park to celebrate his career,” President and CEO Sam Kennedy said.

In his major league career, Pedroia batted .299 with a .365 on-base percentage, 140 home runs, 394 doubles, 725 RBI, 922 runs scored, 138 stolen bases, and only 30 fewer walks (624) than strikeouts (654), according to The Red Sox.

Pedroia is also the only second baseman in Red Sox history to record at least 200 hits and 100 runs scored in a season (2008 and 2016). He still holds single-season franchise records in batting average (.326), runs (118), hits (213), doubles (54), total bases (322), and extra-base hits (73) by a second baseman, all reached during his 2008 MVP season. Pedroia joins Carl Yastrzemski and Mookie Betts as the only Red Sox ever to reach 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases.

In 2014, Pedroia launched the Pedroia’s Platoon program as a way to invite military members to Fenway Park during homestands, meeting with them before games, and providing them tickets to his seats. According to the Red Sox, he has also been involved in countless events with the Jimmy Fund, has met with several children as part of the Make-A-Wish program, and has been a regular participant in events that benefit the Red Sox Foundation.

Pedroia and his wife Kelli, have three sons, Dylan, Cole, and Brooks. They reside in Arizona.