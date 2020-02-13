Red Sox travel to Fort Myers to begin Spring Training

(WWLP) – Even though Mookie Betts is no longer with the Red Sox, the team is looking ahead. Spring training officially started Wednesday.

The team reported to “Fenway South” in Fort Myers, Florida for their first workout of the season.

The Red Sox are trying to put the off-season drama behind them.

Former manager Alex Cora was fired in the midst of the sign-stealing scandal and the Red Sox made a blockbuster trade with the Dodgers, sending outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to Los Angeles.

The start of the baseball season is usually an exciting time for fans but this year seems a little different.

Springfield resident Tim Pettaway told 22News, “Yes and no. They got rid of my man. They traded him away and they just signed him with all this money and honestly, I don’t know what they are doing but I’m sure management knows what they are doing.”

The Red Sox play their first spring training game on February 22nd and they open the season against the Toronto Blue Jays March 26th.