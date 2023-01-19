SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A highly anticipated event is back and in person in Springfield as the Red Sox get ready for their Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center.

Downtown Springfield will be buzzing with fans and red sox players with the beginning of this local fan-favorite. It’s a full baseball festival for fans of all ages. Fans will have an opportunity to meet Wally the Green Monster, as well as Hall of Famers David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, and Wade Boggs.

The events will take place on January 20th and 21st at MGM Springfield and its neighboring facility, MassMutual Center. Fans will get a chance to enjoy the activities, you can test how fast you throw a ball, batting cages, and wiffle ball fields.

This weekend is all about capturing this history and tradition of the Red Sox and the fun of coming together and playing some baseball.

“So many wonderful players are coming here! It’s just a really great chance for the community in western Massachusetts. From all over New England, thousands of people get to see the Red Sox up close and personal. There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it and we’ve been working for weeks to get ready for this big event.” Beth Ward, MGM Springfield

Before the Red Sox head down to Fort Myers for 2023 Spring Training, they are heading to Springfield for Winter Weekend! To mark the unofficial start of the baseball season, the squad will spend the meeting with fans and signing autographs. Tickets are still available at mlb.com/redsox/fans/winter-weekend.