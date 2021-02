LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A red-tailed hawk is being treated and released after it was found on Route 2 in Leominster Monday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Phil McLaine responded to a report of a hawk in the left travel lane of Route 2 in Leominster. When Trooper McLaine arrived, he found the hawk in the roadway and brought it back to the State Police-Leominster Barracks.

Environmental Police took the hawk for medical treatment and will release it back to the wild.