Redistricting muddies special election forecast

House Speaker Ronald Mariano on selecting a new majority leader: “I’m going through a process now, and there will be one shortly.” (Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – With redrawn political districts on the ballot for the first time in November, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Monday he is wary of asking voters to cast ballots in a special election for “someone who’s going to serve for five months and then not be able to run for reelection.”

Two House seats are vacant and three more are poised to open up soon due to a flurry of departures that could leave roughly 200,000 constituents without representation in the House during some of the busiest months of the two-year session.

Mariano, who had been noncommittal about his intentions for those openings, said Monday that the once-every-decade redistricting process — which dramatically reshaped political lines in two districts with current or impending vacancies — muddies the outlook for potential special elections.

Asked if voters in the five affected House districts should expect to see a successor in place before the general election winner takes office next January, Mariano replied, “It’s not as simple as that question is phrased.”

“Two of those districts underwent significant changes in the redistricting plan, and we don’t want to elect someone who’s going to serve for five months and then not be eligible to run for reelection,” Mariano said. “We’re looking at that as a problem. The other three (districts) weren’t as drastically impacted by the redistricting process, so we’ll take a look at those separately.”

The 11th Plymouth District most recently represented by Rep. Claire Cronin, which would be in place in any mid-term special election, is shaped like a T covering most of Easton and the western half of Brockton. But under the districts that will be used in November, that district would be significantly reshaped into a Z shape.

Portions of western Easton that are in the 11th Plymouth District today would fall into a neighboring district stretching down into Taunton, while segments of Brockton would be lumped into a new incumbent-free majority-minority district. The new district featuring Cronin’s Easton home would also include West Bridgewater and parts of East Bridgewater that are currently in two other districts.

Cronin, who served as Mariano’s majority leader, resigned on Jan. 18 to become the U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

The other House seat with a likely vacancy affected by redistricting is currently held by Rep. Maria Robinson of Framingham, whom President Joe Biden nominated to serve as an assistant secretary of energy in the Office of Electricity.

The 6th Middlesex District that Robinson represents includes 11 of Framingham’s 18 precincts, covering most of the northern and western portions of the city. But the new district map effectively wipes the current 6th Middlesex District from existence. Four different districts will include a piece of Framingham, including an incumbent-free majority-minority district stretching across Framingham’s southeastern corner.

In addition to Cronin, former Rep. Lori Ehrlich resigned from the House on Jan. 31 for a job with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Three other representatives are planning or expected to leave soon. Rep. Carolyn Dykema announced last week she will resign on Feb. 11 for a solar industry job with Nexamp. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Natural Resources will hold a hearing to consider Robinson’s nomination, where she is set to testify. Gov. Charlie Baker selected Republican Rep. Sheila Harrington of Groton as clerk magistrate of Gardner District Court, and the Governor’s Council will interview her for the new job on Wednesday.

The cavalcade of resignations also punched a hole at the top of Mariano’s leadership team.

Asked Monday if he plans to name a majority leader to succeed Cronin, Mariano paused for several seconds before replying, “Sure, I have plans. I’m going to eventually name a majority leader.”

Mariano praised Cronin, who previously chaired the Judiciary Committee that tackled major legislative topics, for doing “outstanding jobs on real difficult problems.”

“My commitment was to put together a diverse leadership team,” Mariano continued. “But most importantly, Claire Cronin was the pick because of her ability to do things and her ability to puzzle through difficult issues like the criminal justice (law), like police reform, like Roe v. Wade, outstanding jobs on real difficult problems. So that’s my number-one priority in picking someone. I’m going through a process now, and there will be one shortly.”

Three members of the current Legislature won their seats in special elections: Democrat Rep. Jamie Belsito of Topsfield, who succeeded former Republican Rep. Brad Hill of Ipswich; Democrat Sen. Lydia Edwards of East Boston, who succeeded former Democrat Sen. Joe Boncore of Winthrop; and Democrat Rep. Jeffrey Turco of Winthrop, who topped a special election called before the end of the 2019-2020 lawmaking session to succeed former Speaker Robert DeLeo.